Left Menu

LS Speaker Om Birla launches Kalam website to encourage vernacular literature

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday formally launched the Kalam website, a literary initiative of the Prabha Khaitan Foundation to support and encourage vernacular literature.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 23:44 IST
LS Speaker Om Birla launches Kalam website to encourage vernacular literature
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday formally launched the Kalam website, a literary initiative of the Prabha Khaitan Foundation to support and encourage vernacular literature. The aim of Kalam is to popularize Hindi literature and provide a platform for veteran and young authors and poets to talk about their writings and love for vernacular literature. Kalam started its journey back in the summer of 2015 in the cities of Jaipur and Patna and has conducted over 550 sessions spread over 40 cities in India and overseas since then.

As a fond gathering of authors with audiences who enjoy Hindi literary creations, the sessions of Kalam are insightful, inspiring, enriching, and enjoyable. Kalam is in sync with the philosophy of our nation - 'Unity in Diversity' which is reflected in the tagline of Prabha Khaitan Foundation - 'Aapne Bhasha Aapne Log'.

The Foundation is the custodian of the jewels of literary creations in the Hindi language and Kalam scripts successful sessions enriching the literary heritage of the nation. The hallmarks of Kalam, one of the prized literary verticals of Prabha Khaitan Foundation have a nationwide reach, global identity, and a niche audience. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
3
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases for May 6; China builds permanent COVID testing stations for life after lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022