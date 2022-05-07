LS Speaker Om Birla launches Kalam website to encourage vernacular literature

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday formally launched the Kalam website, a literary initiative of the Prabha Khaitan Foundation to support and encourage vernacular literature. The aim of Kalam is to popularize Hindi literature and provide a platform for veteran and young authors and poets to talk about their writings and love for vernacular literature. Kalam started its journey back in the summer of 2015 in the cities of Jaipur and Patna and has conducted over 550 sessions spread over 40 cities in India and overseas since then.

As a fond gathering of authors with audiences who enjoy Hindi literary creations, the sessions of Kalam are insightful, inspiring, enriching, and enjoyable. Kalam is in sync with the philosophy of our nation - 'Unity in Diversity' which is reflected in the tagline of Prabha Khaitan Foundation - 'Aapne Bhasha Aapne Log'.

The Foundation is the custodian of the jewels of literary creations in the Hindi language and Kalam scripts successful sessions enriching the literary heritage of the nation. The hallmarks of Kalam, one of the prized literary verticals of Prabha Khaitan Foundation have a nationwide reach, global identity, and a niche audience. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)