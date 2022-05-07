Only two militant outfits active in some areas of Assam: Police

Over 6,000 former militants have been rehabilitated in Assam so far and only two extremist groups are still operating in some areas of the state, a top police officer said on Saturday. All four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland and Karbi outfits have returned to the mainstream with 4,203 former NDFB cadres and 1,923 ex-militants belonging to different groups in Karbi Anglong rehabilitated so far under central and state government schemes, the police officer said. Highlighting the achievements of the Assam Police, IGP (Special Branch) Lachit Barua said at a press conference here that peace and stability have returned to the state with only two militant outfits-United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO)- still operating in some areas of the state. ''Earlier, there were more than 30 insurgent outfits but most of them have returned to the mainstream barring the ULFA(I) and the KLO,” Baruah said. Meanwhile, 164 cadres of National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) and 181 of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) are currently under ceasefire, he said. The police have also destroyed modules of Bangladesh-based Ansarul Islam and arrested 16 jihadists so far with 12 in Barpeta and four in Bongaigaon. Five Adivasi militant outfits and four other ethnic insurgent outfits are currently under Suspension of Operations (So0) Another 169 cadres of the United Gorkha Peoples' Organisation (UGPO) and 77 of the Tiwa Liberation Army have also surrendered unconditionally before the government recently, he said.

The police have recovered 1,354 weapons while militants have deposited 912 weapons from 2016 to May 2022, Barua added.

