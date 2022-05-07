Left Menu

British YouTube travel star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome -Russia

British YouTube travel blogger Benjamin Rich, who specialises in remote and sometimes dangerous parts of the world, has been arrested at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday. Dmitry Rogozin said in an online post that Rich - whose Bald and Bankrupt channel has 3.53 million followers - and Alina Tseliupa had been detained near one of the launch pads at Baikonur, which Russia rents from Kazakhstan.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 23:59 IST
British YouTube travel star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome -Russia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

British YouTube travel blogger Benjamin Rich, who specialises in remote and sometimes dangerous parts of the world, has been arrested at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

Dmitry Rogozin said in an online post that Rich - whose Bald and Bankrupt channel has 3.53 million followers - and Alina Tseliupa had been detained near one of the launch pads at Baikonur, which Russia rents from Kazakhstan. Local authorities were determining "the exact level of participation in illegal activities" by the pair, said Rogozin, who posted photos of Rich's visa and Tseliupa's passport. Some of Rich's videos feature a woman called Alina but it was not immediately clear whether she and Tseliupa were the same person.

The most recent video on Rich's channel was filmed in Syria and posted on April 24. In an Instagram post last week, Rich said "Syrian suntan and back in a country with Soviet mosaics" but did not specify where he was. In London, Britain's foreign ministry did not have an immediate comment.

Baikonur, once a closed Soviet city, is now open to tourists who apply for permission from Roscosmos. It lies in the steppe around 1,100 km (680 miles) southwest of the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
3
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases for May 6; China builds permanent COVID testing stations for life after lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022