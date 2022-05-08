Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says more than 300 people were saved from Azovstal plant

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2022 02:52 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 01:19 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says more than 300 people were saved from Azovstal plant
Zelenskiy said in a late night address that authorities would now focus on evacuating the wounded and medics as well as working on humanitarian corridors for all residents of Mariupol and surrounding settlements. Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said more than 300 civilians had been rescued from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, which has been pounded by Russian forces for several weeks.

Zelenskiy said in a late night address that authorities would now focus on evacuating the wounded and medics as well as working on humanitarian corridors for all residents of Mariupol and surrounding settlements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

