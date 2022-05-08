Left Menu

J-K: Encounter underway in Kulgam between security forces, terrorists

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists at Cheyan, Devsar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, said the police.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-05-2022 04:38 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 04:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists at Cheyan, Devsar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, said the police. Police and Army are on the job, added the police.

Further details are awaited. "Encounter has started at Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and Army on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

