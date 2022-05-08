Left Menu

Two arrested for assaulting off-duty soldier in J-K’s Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-05-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 10:28 IST
Two arrested for assaulting off-duty soldier in J-K’s Poonch
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested for allegedly attacking an army personnel who was on leave at his home in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The prime accused, Gangandeep Singh of Darrah village of Poonch and Simranjeet Singh of Pind-Chatha in Jammu, were arrested during the investigation of the assault case, a police official said.

He said the soldier was attacked by some unknown persons with sharp-edged weapons at his home in Poonch town on May 4, causing serious injuries to him.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Indian Arms Act was registered at police station Poonch and an investigation started to bring the culprits to book, the official said. Special teams were constituted and both the main accused were arrested on Sunday, the official said, adding the weapon of offense and vehicle used by them during the assault have been seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022