Crime rate, pending cases decline in Assam in last one year: Police

The average crime rate and the number of pending cases have declined considerably during the last one year, police has said.

The average crime rate per lakh population was 384 last year and it has come down to 222 this year, Additional Director General of Police (CID) AVY Krishna has said.

He said that the number of pending cases, which were 1,09,081 in May 2021, has declined to 83,947 in April 2022.

The average monthly registration of cases has come down to 6,247 this year from 11,103 last year, Krishna said. A total of 28,400 cases have been disposed of in the first quarter of 2022 as against 24,159 in the corresponding period last year.

On the war against drugs, the officer said that Assam Police has nabbed 4,838 drug traffickers and seized contraband worth Rs 548.53 crore since the Himanta Biswa Sarma government came to power in May last year.

A total of 94 kg of heroin, 22,348 kg of ganja, 187 kg of opium, 38 lakh Yaba and other tablets, 2.2 lakh cough syrup bottles, 0.31 kg of cocaine and a cash amount of Rs 2.4 crore along with 320 vehicles have been seized and 648 bighas (84.24 hectares) of opium cultivation and 32 bighas (4.16 hectares) of cannabis cultivation destroyed.

Around 53 lakh Burmese betel nuts have been seized and 182 people arrested, he said. In the fight against human trafficking, 104 accused have been arrested and 250 people rescued from Kerala, Maharashtra, Sikkim and other states in the last one year, he said.

A total of 9,454 bovine animals have been rescued and 992 smugglers arrested and their 417 vehicles seized, Krishna said.

Fines amounting to Rs 48.93 crore have been collected for violation of Motor Vehicles Act.

He said the 24x7 Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System run by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been successful in recovery of 33.1 per cent of the defrauded amount.

As a result of this, Assam was among the top five states in the country in terms of recovery of defrauded money, he said.

IGP Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Surendra Kumar, said that cases have been registered against 29 people, including 28 public servants, and 20 have been arrested and Rs 24.42 lakh seized during search operations.

At least 47 alleged criminals have been gunned down by the police and 113 others injured while attempting to escape from custody or attacking the law enforcers since Sarma government assumed power in May last year.

These 'encounters' have created a political furore in the state, with the opposition branding Assam Police as 'trigger-happy' and accusing it of indulging in 'open killings'. The chief minister, however, has justified police action and said that strict action will continue to be taken against criminals under the ambit of law.

