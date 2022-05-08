Vlogger Rifa Mehnu's body exhumed for post-mortem in Kerala's Kozhikode

The body of a vlogger Rifa Mehnu, who was found hanging under suspicious circumstances at a flat in Dubai two months ago, was exhumed from a cemetery for a post-mortem after her parents filed a complaint, the police said on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Premlal, Tahsildar, Kozhikode said, "The body of a vlogger Rifa Mehnu, who was found hanging under suspicious circumstances at a flat in Dubai two months ago, was exhumed from a cemetery for a post-mortem as part of a further probe."

Police informed that Rifa's family members filed a complaint against her husband for his involvement in Rifa's death. "Her family members filed a complaint against her husband for involvement in Rifa's death. Police registered a case against him for mental and physical torturing and prompting for suicide," Premlal said.

Further investigation will be done based on post mortem report, police said. (ANI)

