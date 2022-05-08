Left Menu

Vlogger Rifa Mehnu's body exhumed for post-mortem in Kerala's Kozhikode

The body of a vlogger Rifa Mehnu, who was found hanging under suspicious circumstances at a flat in Dubai two months ago, was exhumed from a cemetery for a post-mortem after her parents filed a complaint, the police said on Saturday.

Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The body of a vlogger Rifa Mehnu, who was found hanging under suspicious circumstances at a flat in Dubai two months ago, was exhumed from a cemetery for a post-mortem after her parents filed a complaint, the police said on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Premlal, Tahsildar, Kozhikode said, "The body of a vlogger Rifa Mehnu, who was found hanging under suspicious circumstances at a flat in Dubai two months ago, was exhumed from a cemetery for a post-mortem as part of a further probe."

Police informed that Rifa's family members filed a complaint against her husband for his involvement in Rifa's death. "Her family members filed a complaint against her husband for involvement in Rifa's death. Police registered a case against him for mental and physical torturing and prompting for suicide," Premlal said.

Further investigation will be done based on post mortem report, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

