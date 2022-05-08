Left Menu

Dumper truck crushes woman to death in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 10:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 22-year-old woman was killed and her associate suffered injuries after a dumper truck hit them in Mumbai's Govandi area, a police official said.

The incident took place in Shivaji Nagar locality on Saturday afternoon when the two women were returning home on a scooter, he said.

Arshiya Khan, who was riding a pillion, came under the truck's wheels and died on the spot, while her 26-year-old associate was injured, the official said.

The truck driver tried to run away but was caught by locals and handed over to police.

He was arrested and booked under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 304-A (causing death by negligence), the official said.

The deceased used to work in a private firm, he added.

