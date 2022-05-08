Left Menu

Loot case: Cop inured in encounter, one accused nabbed

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 08-05-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 11:37 IST
Policemen and a criminal were injured in an encounter here on Sunday, while Rs 2.10 lakh in cash, a country-made pistol, and cartridges from recovered from the accused, police said.

The encounter took place in the Islam Nagar area at about 4 am in which the constable of the Special Operation Group (SOG) Pushpendra sustained injuries in his hand while one criminal Mohammad Qamar sustained injuries in his leg, Superintendent of Police (SP), O P Singh said.

However, Qamar's accomplice managed to flee from the spot taking advantage of darkness, the SP said.

The accused were wanted in connection with Rs 5.5 lakh loot from a trader on April 5.

The injured constable and Qamar were admitted to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

