Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

* CIA chief William Burns said Putin believes "doubling down" on the war will improve his outcome. * Russia's most senior lawmaker accused Washington of coordinating military operations in Ukraine, which he said amounted to direct U.S. involvement in military action against Russia.

08-05-2022
Evacuation efforts in Mariupol's bombed-out Azovstal steelworks will focus on the wounded and medics after all the women, children, and elderly were brought to safety, Zelenskiy said. FIGHTING

* Two people were killed and 60 feared dead in Russia's bombing of a school in the Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka, said Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai. * Zelenskiy said more than 300 civilians had been rescued from the Azovstal plant. Russia's defense ministry said 51 people had been rescued in a three-day operation.

* Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said his soldiers have taken control of most of Popasna, but Ukrainian officials said the battle for the eastern city continues. * The World Health Organization said it is gathering evidence for a possible war crimes investigation, documenting 200 attacks by Russia on hospitals and clinics in Ukraine. Reuters could not independently verify reports of battlefield developments.

DIPLOMACY * G7 leaders will hold a video call on Sunday with Zelenskiy in a show of unity the day before Russia marks its Victory Day holiday, the White House said.

* Britain pledged to provide a further 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), double its previous spending commitments and what it said was the country's highest rate of spending on a conflict since the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. * CIA chief William Burns said Putin believes "doubling down" on the war will improve his outcome.

* Russia's most senior lawmaker accused Washington of coordinating military operations in Ukraine, which he said amounted to direct U.S. involvement in military action against Russia. QUOTE

* "Targeted strikes against museums - not even terrorists would think of this. But this is the kind of army we are fighting against," Zelenskiy said of Russia destroying a museum dedicated to the 18th-century philosopher and poet Hryhoriy Skovoroda.

