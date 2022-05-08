Jharkhand: Police arrest two for rape, murder in Hazaribagh

The Hazaribagh Police have arrested two persons on the charges of raping and murdering a 20-year old girl in Hazaribagh. The two arrested, identified as Vimal Kumar (22) and Lal Pratap (20), have been sent to judicial custody.

Both the accused have admitted to their crime, police said. According to the Hazaribagh police, the incident was reported to them on Saturday and the accused persons were arrested on the basis of the complaint filed by the kin of the deceased.

A case was registered against them (accused) under sections 376 (D), 302, 201, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police recovered the body of the deceased from a pond after the locals spotted it and alerted the police. (ANI)

