Russia says it hit Ukrainian warship near Odesa, downed two planes
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-05-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 13:21 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia's defense ministry said on Sunday it had destroyed a Ukrainian corvette warship near Odesa by a missile strike overnight.
The ministry also said its air defenses had shot down two Ukrainian SU-24 bombers and a helicopter over the Snake island in the Black Sea.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
