Left Menu

UP: Boy killed by crocodile while bathing in pond

An eight-year-old boy was killed in a crocodile attack while bathing in a pond here, officials said on Sunday.The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon and the remains of the body were recovered by divers during the early hours of Sunday, they said.Divisional Forest Officer DFO Akashdeep Badhawan said, Virendra of Gud village under Motipur police station limits was attacked by a crocodile when he went to the pond with his sister. While bathing, a crocodile caught him and pulled him under the water.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 08-05-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 13:36 IST
UP: Boy killed by crocodile while bathing in pond
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old boy was killed in a crocodile attack while bathing in a pond here, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon and the remains of the body were recovered by divers during the early hours of Sunday, they said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Akashdeep Badhawan said, ''Virendra of Gud village under Motipur police station limits was attacked by a crocodile when he went to the pond with his sister.'' While bathing, a crocodile caught him and pulled him under the water. His sister rushed back home and informed the family members. Soon, the forest department officials launched a search operation.

''The remains of the deceased have been recovered and sent for post-mortem,'' the DFO said, adding the forest department will provide support to the family of the deceased.

The forest department was trying to catch the crocodile from the pond. It will be moved to a river.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022