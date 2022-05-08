Left Menu

Punjab ex-CM Amarinder Singh condemns hanging Khalistan flags at HP Assembly gate

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-05-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 13:57 IST
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday condemned the putting up of Khalistan flags at the gate of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala and sought strict action against those involved in it.

He claimed that ''fringe elements'' were trying to disturb peace and brotherhood in the country by such acts.

Khalistan flags were found tied to the main gate of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and slogans were written on the walls, police said on Sunday.

The flags were put up on the outer side of the main gate number one of the assembly complex, which has now been removed by the administration.

''Strongly condemn the act of putting up Khalistan flags at the gate of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. These are acts of fringe elements who are trying to disturb the peace and brotherhood of our country, which will not be tolerated.

''Urge the Himachal Pradesh CMO to take strict action against the perpetrators,'' Singh said in a tweet.

