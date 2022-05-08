Amit Shah to arrive in Guwahati tonight for 3-day visit to Assam

Union Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Guwahati on Sunday night for his three day visit to the state and will innaugurate and launch several projects on the first anniversary of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government here.

The Biswa-led government completes its one year in power in Assam on Tuesday, i.e., May 10. On the occasion of its first anniversary in Assam, Shah will be addressing a public rally at the Khanapara field in Guwahati on Tuesday and will inaugurate several projects including Super Speciality Hospital and National Forensic Sciences University. During the visit, he will be laying foundation stone of various projects on the day, including Public Auditoriums, Integrated DC Office, Police Commissionarate Building, Guwahati Police Reserve Bhawan. A senior official of Assam Home department said, "The Union Home Minister will visit to Mankachar Border Outpost (BOP) and will interact with Border Security Force (BSF) officials on May 9 and will inaugurate BSF's Central Store and Workshop, and launch khadi and village industries products at Tamulpur." The Home Minister will also inaugurate the Census Office (through physical mode) and SSB Buildings (through virtual mode) at Amingaon in Kamrup (Metro) district. On May 10, the Union Home Minister will present President's Colour to Assam Police for its service over the last 25 years in Guwahati. Assam is the 10th state in the country to earn the President's Colour for its outstanding performance in combating insurgency, regulating crime, maintaining law and order, and safeguarding the people and properties in the state. Meanwhile, during the visit, Shah will also interact and take lunch with Officers and Jawans of Assam Police. (ANI)

