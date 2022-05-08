Left Menu

13 AANLA militants surrender in Assam

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 08-05-2022 14:33 IST
Thirteen militants of the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) surrendered before the security forces on Sunday in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, a police officer said.

They deposited a cache of arms and ammunition, including automatic rifles, he said.

Top officers of the Assam Police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles were present at the surrender program in Bokajan police station, he said.

The militants laid down four AK series rifles, four pistols, one revolver, and several rounds of ammunition, the officer said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state continued its peace march with the surrender of the militants.

The AANLA is currently in peace talks with the government.

