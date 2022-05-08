Left Menu

J&K: 8 women workers at beer factory hospitalized after complaining of uneasiness

J&K: 8 women workers at beer factory hospitalized after complaining of uneasiness
Eight women workers of a beer manufacturing factory in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district were hospitalized on Sunday after they complained of uneasiness, officials said.

The workers were cleaning empty bottles at the factory when they complained of headache, nausea, and vomiting, they said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital and are stable after initial treatment, officials said.

Only eight women were present at the factory and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of their condition, they added.

