At IIM-Nagpur, President Kovind underlines need for knowledge sharing

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday underlined the need for "knowledge sharing" and said that it is our duty which leads to "greater growth of knowledge itself".

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-05-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 15:08 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo:Twitter/President of India). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday underlined the need for "knowledge sharing" and said that it is our duty which leads to "greater growth of knowledge itself". Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur, the President said, "Our traditions have always emphasized upon sharing, especially in the field of knowledge. Hence, it is our duty to share the knowledge which we have gathered. Knowledge sharing leads to greater growth of knowledge itself."

Educational institutes are not just mere places of learning; it is the place that polish the inner and hidden talents in people, the President further said. Highlighting the value of innovation and entrepreneurship in today's era, President Kovind said that both have the ability to not just ease lives but also facilitate employment opportunities.

"We are living in an era where innovation and entrepreneurship are appreciated and encouraged. Both innovation and entrepreneurship have the ability to not just ease our lives through technology but can also provide employment opportunities to many people. The eco-system at IIM, Nagpur would promote among the students the mindset of becoming job-creators, instead of being job-seekers," the President said. He expressed hope that just as IIM Ahmedabad has provided mentorship to IIM, Nagpur, the leading professional schools of our country, technical, management or humanities would provide mentorship to establish similar institutions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

