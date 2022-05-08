Over 1,200 kg silver worth Rs 8 cr seized from Rajasthan's Udaipur

The police have seized over 1,200 kg of silver bricks and ornaments worth Rs 8 crore from Rajasthan's Udaipur district, officials said Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a private bus going to Agra from Ahmedabad on Friday night and recovered silver bricks and ornaments during search, they said. ''When the bus driver could not give a satisfactory reply and could not produce documents related to the consignment, a total of 1,222 kg silver was seized,'' Station House Officer, Gordhan Vilas, Chail Singh said.

He said 450 kg silver bricks and 772 kg of ornaments were recovered from the bus. The consignment was loaded from Ahmedabad and had to be delivered at different locations, including Udaipur, Jaipur and Agra, he said.

A team will investigate the matter, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)