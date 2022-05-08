Left Menu

Over 1,200 kg silver worth Rs 8 cr seized from Rajasthan's Udaipur

The police have seized over 1,200 kg of silver bricks and ornaments worth Rs 8 crore from Rajasthans Udaipur district, officials said Sunday.Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a private bus going to Agra from Ahmedabad on Friday night and recovered silver bricks and ornaments during search, they said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-05-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 15:43 IST
Over 1,200 kg silver worth Rs 8 cr seized from Rajasthan's Udaipur
  • Country:
  • India

The police have seized over 1,200 kg of silver bricks and ornaments worth Rs 8 crore from Rajasthan's Udaipur district, officials said Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a private bus going to Agra from Ahmedabad on Friday night and recovered silver bricks and ornaments during search, they said. ''When the bus driver could not give a satisfactory reply and could not produce documents related to the consignment, a total of 1,222 kg silver was seized,'' Station House Officer, Gordhan Vilas, Chail Singh said.

He said 450 kg silver bricks and 772 kg of ornaments were recovered from the bus. The consignment was loaded from Ahmedabad and had to be delivered at different locations, including Udaipur, Jaipur and Agra, he said.

A team will investigate the matter, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022