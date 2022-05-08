Muzaffarnagar: UP Police seizes house of man facing criminal charges

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday seized a three-story house worth Rs 4 crore of a man, who is named in over two dozen criminal cases, including murder and kidnapping, officials here said.

Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jiva also faces charges under the Gangster Act, they said. The three-story house in 131 square metres was built with illegally acquired money, the officials said. It was seized under sections of the Uttar Pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act, 1986. The house also had commercial spaces, police said, adding that the cost of the house is estimated to be around Rs 4 crore. Jiva has been involved in serious criminal incidents since 1995. Over two dozen cases are registered against him under sections pertaining to murder, extortion, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping, among others, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)