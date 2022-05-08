Left Menu

Two terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Kulgam

In second incident on 11-2-22, SPO Zubair Ahmad attained martyrdom 03 policemen including 01 ASI of BSF injured, the IGP Kashmir said on Twitter.Kumar said the second slain militant was a local, identified as Shahbaz Shah of Kulgam.Shah was involved in the killing of Satish Kumar Singh, a civilian, on April 13 in Kakran, Kulgam, he said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-05-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 16:25 IST
Two terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Kulgam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was among two ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The gunfight in the Cheyan Devsar area of the south Kashmir district broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following inputs about the presence of terrorists, a police official said.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed, he said.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain ultras was a Pakistani named Haider.

"Pakistani terrorist Haider was involved in 2 recent terror crimes in Bandipora. In an incident on 10-11-21, SgCT Mohd Sultan & CT Fayaz attained martyrdom. In the second incident on 11-2-22, SPO Zubair Ahmad attained martyrdom & 03 policemen including 01 ASI of BSF injured," the IGP Kashmir said on Twitter.

Kumar said the second slain militant was a local, identified as Shahbaz Shah of Kulgam.

Shah was involved in the killing of Satish Kumar Singh, a civilian, on April 13 in Kakran, Kulgam, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022