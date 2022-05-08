FIR against MP power co's deputy GM for raping woman: police

An FIR was registered in Bhopal against the deputy general manager of a state-run power company in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman under the pretext of marriage, police said on Sunday. Bhopal's Ashoka Garden police station's in-charge Alok Shrivastava told PTI that a case of rape was registered against the deputy general manager of the Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Limited after the woman stated that she was raped multiple times over two years by the accused.

The complainant knows the deputy GM (now aged 40) for the last three years. She was raped by him for first time in 2021 when they had gone to Kerwa dam, the police officer said quoting the FIR. Further investigation is underway. No arrest is made so far, he added.

