Left Menu

Maharashtra: 19 cops injured in attack by labour union members at Palghar steel factory

As many as 19 policemen were injured and 12 of their vehicles were vandalized when they tried to control the attack on employees of a steel company by more than 100 members of the trade union in Maharashtra's Palghar, said police on Sunday.

ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-05-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 17:07 IST
Maharashtra: 19 cops injured in attack by labour union members at Palghar steel factory
Visuslas from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 19 policemen were injured and 12 of their vehicles were vandalized when they tried to control the attack on employees of a steel company by more than 100 members of the trade union in Maharashtra's Palghar, said police on Sunday. Palghar police spokesman Sachin Nawadkar said that in connection with the incident that took place on Saturday on a steel company premises in Boisar town area of Palghar district, the police have so far arrested 27 people and are on the lookout for many others.

"There have been conflicts between labour union and management of Viraj Company. During a protest by members of labour union over their various demands, yesterday stones were pelted at police on company premises and 19 police personnel were injured. More than 27 persons have been arrested," said police. Heavy security has been deployed on the company premises. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022