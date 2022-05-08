Left Menu

High disposal rate of land-related applications recorded under ‘Mission Basundhara’: Himanta

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-05-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 17:15 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that 'Mission Basundhara', an initiative to provide time-bound services under the revenue department, has recorded a high application disposal rate, as the first phase of the program came to an end.

He announced incentives for the employees connected with the mission, adding that the second phase will be launched in October.

Sarma, after taking part in a program to mark the occasion, tweeted, ''Happy to announce the successful completion of Mission Basundhara with a very high application disposal rate.'' He stated that all services provided under the mission will be available on the Right to Public Service (RTPS) portal from May 11.

The CM also said Mission Basundhara 2.0 will be launched on October 2, a year after the first phase of the initiative was rolled out.

''As a mark of appreciation for their dedication & hard work, we will pay all employees connected with the Mission an amount equivalent to their one-month basic salary,'' he wrote.

Under 'Mission Basundhara', the government has sought to streamline services for updating land records online, land mutation, and conversion, among other facilities, eliminating the role of middlemen.

The primary objective of the mission, a pet project of the chief minister, is to conduct a detailed survey of non-cadastral villages (where no survey has been conducted till date and as such revenue is not collected) and ensure that land records in the state were completely digitalized by December 2023.

