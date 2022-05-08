Left Menu

Punjab govt announces Rs 1 cr compensation for kin of Army jawan killed in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-05-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 17:44 IST
Punjab govt announces Rs 1 cr compensation for kin of Army jawan killed in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government on Sunday announced Rs 1 crore ex gratia and a government job for a family member of Subedar Hardeep Singh who died in the line of duty along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

Subedar Singh made the supreme sacrifice last Friday.

The mortal remains of Subedar Singh of 15 Punjab Regiment were consigned to flames at his native Baranda village in Hoshiarpur district with full military honors.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son.

His last rites were performed by his son Varinderpal Singh.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a statement, said Subedar Hardeep Singh displayed utmost dedication to defend the country's unity and his sacrifice would inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment. In Hoshiarpur, Punjab minister Bram Shanker Jimpa, MLA from Urmar seat Jasbir Singh Raja and legislator from Dasuya Karamvir Singh Ghuman, military, civil, police officials and other dignitaries paid tributes to the departed soul on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022