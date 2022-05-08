Left Menu

K'taka govt constitutes Commission headed by Justice Bhaktavatsala to study political representation of backward classes

The Karnataka government on Sunday constituted a Commission headed by Justice Bhaktavatsala to conduct a study on the suitable political representation for backward classes.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-05-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 18:39 IST
K'taka govt constitutes Commission headed by Justice Bhaktavatsala to study political representation of backward classes
Justice Bhaktavatsala (file pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government on Sunday constituted a Commission headed by Justice Bhaktavatsala to conduct a study on the suitable political representation for backward classes. Retired IAS officer CR Chikmath has been appointed as a member of the Commission.

The Commission has been constituted following a Supreme Court instruction in a case related to ensuring suitable representation for backward classes in Panchayat Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies. The issue was discussed at an all-party meeting held on March 23 and 31 and it was decided to hold the elections to these democratic institutions only after making provision for reservations for these communities.

The Commission would make suitable recommendations after studying the political backwardness of backward classes in these democratic institutions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022