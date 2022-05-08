4 Revenue officers attacked by sand mafia in Odisha

Left Menu

At least four revenue officers were injured following an attack by the suspected sand-mafia in Odishas Ganjam district early on Sunday, police said.Ganjam additional tehsildar Subhendu Jena and three revenue inspectors were on the Rushikulya riverbed at Mali Jagannathpur for a drive against illegal sand mining in the area.

At least four revenue officers were injured following an attack by the suspected sand-mafia in Odisha's Ganjam district early on Sunday, police said.

Ganjam additional tehsildar Subhendu Jena and three revenue inspectors were on the Rushikulya riverbed at Mali Jagannathpur for a drive against illegal sand mining in the area. Miscreants allegedly attacked them with iron roads and bamboo, sources said.

The government officers were rescued by the local people along with police. They were admitted to a local hospital for treatment, Chhatrapur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) said.

Two suspects have been detained in connection with the attack and a probe is on regarding the exact motive and others involved, the officer said.

A few months ago, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange had conducted surprise raids in the area and seized at least 10 sand-laden trucks involved in illegal sand mining.

