UP: Quack shot dead inside shop by unidentified men

A quack was shot dead by unidentified men inside his shop in the Gulaothi area here on Sunday, police said.

Senior police officials reached the spot after the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Shadab, a resident of Budhana in Hapur district, was a quack and used to treat people with skin diseases.

''He had a shop on the outskirts of Gulaothi area. He was shot dead inside the shop on Sunday,'' he said.

Shadab's brother is in jail for the murder of a man named Irfan, a resident of the same village, police said.

It is suspected that Shadab was murdered due to the old rivalry, police said, adding that a case has been registered and initiated investigation.

