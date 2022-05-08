U.S. first lady Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 19:18 IST
U.S. first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced trip to Ukraine on Sunday to show support for its people amid Russia's invasion, visiting a school that is serving as a temporary shelter and meeting Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, according to a pool report.
"I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine,” Biden said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
