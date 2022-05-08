Aaditya visits Thane village to listen to water woes, finds out most residents have Thackeray surname

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday visited a remote village in Sahapur in Thane district to listen to water woes, and was pleasantly surprised to know that a large number of residents shared his surname.

As part of his tour of the region, Thackeray reached Bhivalwadi, located near the Kasara ghat at the extreme end of Thane district, and more famous because most of the 450 residents carry the Thackeray surname.

Sitting on the ground along with Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar, the state environment minister told the villagers that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had approved the Bhavali Dam project, and till it gets completed, water will be lifted from Topachi Bawdi for which solar pumps will be installed.

''You are Thackeray, I am Thackeray, and together we will solve water woes here. This is the word from a Thackeray to a Thackeray,'' he said amid cheers from the men and women assembled there.

