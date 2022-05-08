Left Menu

Three brothers drown in Chambal in Rajasthan's Dholpur

PTI | Dholpur | Updated: 08-05-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 19:36 IST
Three brothers aged between 6 and 10 years, who had gone to take a bath on the banks of Chambal river, drowned in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Rajghat village, they said.

The trio had gone for a bath on Sunday, when all the three slipped into deep water one after the other and eventually drowned, Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Adhyatma Gautam said.

The deceased were identified as Rohit alias Rahul (10), Chirag (8) and Kanha (6).

He said the family spotted the clothes of the three children lying on the banks of Chambal and informed the police, anticipating that they might have drowned in the river.

The bodies were fished out of the river with the help of divers and handed over to the relatives after post-mortem, the SHO said.

