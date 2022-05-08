Sikkim celebrates 50 years of 8-May Agreement

Sikkim on Sunday celebrated the golden jubilee of the 8-May Tripartite Agreement signed in 1973, which is considered the stepping stone for the merger of the erstwhile kingdom with India.

The agreement was signed among the Indian government, the then Chogyal of Sikkim and three political parties of the erstwhile kingdom for administrative and democratic reforms.

A programme was organised by Sikkim Nagarik Samaj at MG Marg in the heart of Gangtok to mark the day. Eminent personalities of the state attended the programme.

SNS spokesperson Passang Sherpa said the history of Sikkim and its merger with India must be included in the country's school curriculum.

Sikkim became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975, two years after the signing of the agreement.

