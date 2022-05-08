Left Menu

Army's vice chief visits forward locations along LoC in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-05-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 19:43 IST
Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General B S Raju on Sunday visited forward locations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness, a defence spokesman said.

Lt Gen Raju reached the Northern Army headquarters in Udhampur on Saturday to take part in a two-day North Tech Symposium, which saw participants from the Army and the defence manufacturing industry discussing policies and procedures for expeditious procurement and self-reliance in defence initiatives.

On the second day of the symposium on Saturday, an exhibition was organised, wherein 162 companies from the Indian defence industry, including MSMEs, DRDO and DPSU, participated and exhibited their products.

In addition, 42 innovative solutions by Army establishments towards enhancement of their combat potential were on display.

The spokesman said Lt Gen Raju visited the forward locations along the LoC in Sunderbani and Pallanwala sectors of the Crossed Swords Division to review the security situation and operational preparedness.

The vice chief of the Army appreciated efforts of the formations in maintaining security with a robust anti-infiltration grid, the spokesman said.

