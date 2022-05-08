Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes surprise trip to Ukraine amid the war: Ukrainian media
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 08-05-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 19:44 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise visit to Irpin, which had been damaged by Russia's attempt to take Kyiv at the start of the war, according to Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne and Irpin Mayor Olexander Markushyn.
Canadian officials did not immediately acknowledge Trudeau's presence.
Trudeau is the latest Western leader to come to Ukraine to offer their support to the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
