Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visits Irpin town in Ukraine, says mayor
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 08-05-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 19:45 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made on Sunday an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian town of Irpin, which had been temporary held by Russian troops, the town's mayor said on Telegram.
"I've just had an honor to meet with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, who came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror which Russian occupiers have caused to our town," Oleksandr Markushyn said on his Telegram channel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trudeau
- Irpin
- Oleksandr Markushyn
- Telegram
- Canadian
- Justin Trudeau
- Ukrainian
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canadian report warns of extremist infiltration in military
Canadians defense minister to visit Germany, U.S. to discuss support for Ukraine
Canadian census shows snapshot of transgender population
Canadian university changes name due to educator's legacy with residential schools
Motorcycles rumble through Canadian capital under police eye