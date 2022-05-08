World Red Cross Day: 42 soldiers donate blood in J-K's Kishtwar

Forty-two army personnel donated blood at a camp organized by the Rashtriya Rifles on the World Red Cross Day in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday, a defence spokesman said.

The blood donation camp was organized by the Army in association with the Red Cross Society at Kishtwar district hospital in order to improve the availability of blood and reduce hardships to the local population, the spokesman said.

He said 42 soldiers of the 11 Rashtriya Rifles (Dogra) voluntarily donated their blood to the bank during the camp, ''displaying the spirit that strengthens the bond between the Army and the public''.

Kishtwar District Development Commissioner Ashok Sharma visited the camp and appreciated the spirit of the soldiers.

He urged the local youth to contribute for the betterment of the society.

