Left Menu

Union minister Shekhawat demands CBI probe into communal clashes in Jodhpur, Karauli

Several vehicles and shops were set on fire. More than 35 people were injured in the violence.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 08-05-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 20:37 IST
Union minister Shekhawat demands CBI probe into communal clashes in Jodhpur, Karauli
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the communal clashes in Jodhpur and Karauli in Rajasthan.

Alleging that the administration and the police were working under pressure, he warned that if justice was not ensured in the matter, they would take to the streets.

''A CBI probe will show that there must have been some connections between the two incidents,'' he told reporters.

Referring to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's allegations against the BJP over these clashes, the Union minister said a CBI probe would make it clear who were behind these incidents.

''What happened in Jodhpur on Monday night and Tuesday were very unfortunate and some people deprived the rest of the festive spirit. Now the question is who were these persons who robbed the city of peace and harmony?'' Shekhawat said.

Tension broke out in Chief Minister Gehlot's constituency Jodhpur on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, over the installation of Islamic flags on the Jalori gate circle, a roundabout alongside the statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa, as members of the other community alleged that a saffron flag, which they had put up there ahead of Parshuram Jayanti, had gone missing.

The issue snowballed into stone-pelting and clashes.

In relief to the citizens, internet services were resumed in Jodhpur at 4 pm on Sunday.

The administration has also decided to give further relaxation in curfew from 7 am to 7 pm on Monday.

More than 250 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence in Jodhpur.

The violence in Rajasthan's Karauli had taken place on April 2 when some people allegedly threw stones at a bike rally on the occasion of Hindu New Year. Several vehicles and shops were set on fire. More than 35 people were injured in the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
2
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022