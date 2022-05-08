UP STF arrests mastermind of gang that duped hundreds with secretariat job promise

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) has arrested the mastermind of a gang involved in cheating hundreds of people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the state secretariat, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The STF said the mastermind, Dilip Rai Balwani, was arrested on Saturday night from Vibhuti Khand police station area.

As many as 11 fake appointment letters related to the Secretariat, 6 stamps, 5 mobile phones and a car were recovered from him. The gang had duped six people of a total of Rs 66 lakh apart from cheating many others, according to the STF statement.

Ten cases (all related to cheating) are already registered against the accused, the STF said.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Vibhuti Khand police station, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)