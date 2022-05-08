Left Menu

3 men held with heroin in J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-05-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 21:34 IST
3 men held with heroin in J&K
  • Country:
  • India

The police have arrested three men separately from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Udhampur districts and recovered heroin from their possession, officials said on Sunday.

Irfan Khan, a resident of Chapriyan, was arrested after six grams of heroin was seized from his possession during checking at Fatehpur in Rajouri district, a police spokesperson said.

Khan's questioning led to the arrest of his associate Sharaz Ahmad from Khablan village of Thanamandi. Twenty grams of heroin, an electronic weighing machine and over Rs 1.62 lakh in cash was also recovered from him, the official said.

Separately, the police also nabbed one more peddler from Udhampur district and seized 20 grams of heroin from him.

All the three men were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
2
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022