Himachal Pradesh: 4 more arrested in constable recruitment exam paper leak case

Four more people were arrested on Sunday in the Himachal Pradesh police constable recruitment examination paper leak case. With this, a total of 13 people have been arrested in the case so far, said the police. According to the police, the arrested persons have been identified as Vishal (23), Vijay Kishore (47) alias Arun, Vipin (35), and Narinder Kumar (49).

After the paper for the Himachal Pradesh police constable recruitment examination was leaked, the Himachal Pradesh government canceled the written examination, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the case. The SIT constituted for the investigation of the above-mentioned case continues to investigate the case in a scientific and professional manner, stated the Himachal Pradesh police.

The written examination for the recruitment of 1,700 constables was held on March 27 earlier this year. (ANI)

