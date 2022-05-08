Left Menu

Maha: Bodies of three men found floating in Pune canal

These bodies were decomposed as they might have died several days ago, he said. Around two hours later, we got another call informing that the body of one more man was found floating in the same canal near Vaiduwadi area.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-05-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 21:52 IST
Bodies of three men were recovered from a canal at two different places in Hadapsar area of Pune city in Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said. The fire brigade received a call about the bodies of two men floating in the canal near Shinde Vasti at 11.30 am, the fire brigade official said.

''We fished out the bodies of men near Shinde Vasti with the help of others. These bodies were decomposed as they might have died several days ago,'' he said. ''Around two hours later, we got another call informing that the body of one more man was found floating in the same canal near Vaiduwadi area. Prima facia, the third person might have died recently,'' he added. The bodies were later sent to the Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

