65-year-old man held for sexually assaulting minor

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 08-05-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 22:23 IST
A 65-year old man was detained by police on Sunday on the charge of sexually assaulting an eight year old girl in Fulbari area of Siliguri city three months ago, an officer said.

The officer said the 65-year-old, a former army man, was taken into custody on the charge of sexually assaulting the girl, living in a nearby colony, when she came to play at a park adjacent to a housing society three months back.

The matter came to light on Sunday as the girl's family members came to know about the alleged incident from her and a crowd gathered before the home of the ex-army man living in the upscale housing society next to state secretariat Uttarkanya soon thereafter.

A police force rushed to the spot and took the accused to the New Jalpaiguri Police station.

Police started a case under POCSO on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's family and her testimony and the accused was being interrogated.

The officer said as the alleged offender is an ex-army man, the police was in touch with army authorities in connection with legal proceedings.

The accused told the interrogators and media persons that he was ''innocent and being framed''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

