Naqvi accuses Kejriwal of using power to take political revenge

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government over BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest and accused the Kejriwal government of using power to 'avenge political prejudice'. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday while speaking to ANI said, "It's unfortunate. When a thief comes in the role of a chowkidar then what else do you expect. You are using power to avenge political prejudice. Instead of harassing the opposition, use your power to provide security to the common people."

Tajinder Bagga was allegedly not allowed to wear his turban when Punjab police came to arrest him on Friday from his Delhi residence. The NCM on Saturday sought a report from Punjab's chief secretary within seven days on allegations that BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga was not allowed to wear a turban. Reacting to the Gyanvapi Mosque and Shringar Gauri temple controversy, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that it will be better to accept the facts about Aurangzeb's cruel acts.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "I should not comment on the court's order on Gyanvapi Mosque and Shringar Gauri temple case. But as far as the cruel acts of Aurangzeb are concerned, it is a historical fact. And outcries have no effect on facts. In fact, it is better to accept the truth." There has been a protest over the survey of several deities, including Shringar Gauri, located in Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple premises and the Gyanvapi Masjid complex.

Court-appointed official and a team of lawyers conducted an inspection at Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi on Friday in connection with a plea seeking access to a Hindu temple behind it. The survey and videography at the mosque also continued today. Attacking Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Union Minister said, "You are unable to take action against those who are trying to spread disharmony in your state and you have been giving knowledge to the others. You fix your internal issues first then advise the world."

On the stone-pelting incidents in various states on the occasions of Ram Navami and Eid, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah should form a panel to probe the root cause behind the clashes "if he has the courage". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)