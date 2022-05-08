Nagpur cop held for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe
A head constable of the Nagpur Police was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Sunday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh, officials said.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-05-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 22:42 IST
A head constable of the Nagpur Police was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh, officials said. The accused, Ramnath Choudhary, posted at the Wathoda police station, had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant- the owner of a plot who had sold it to two people in the Wathoda area.
Choudhary was nabbed when he was accepting the cash from the complainant at a tea stall. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
