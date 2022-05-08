Left Menu

Nagpur cop held for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

A head constable of the Nagpur Police was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Sunday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh, officials said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-05-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 22:42 IST
Nagpur cop held for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe
  • Country:
  • India

A head constable of the Nagpur Police was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh, officials said. The accused, Ramnath Choudhary, posted at the Wathoda police station, had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant- the owner of a plot who had sold it to two people in the Wathoda area.

Choudhary was nabbed when he was accepting the cash from the complainant at a tea stall. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
2
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022