U.S. imposes visa restrictions on Russian military officers, targets maritime sector
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 22:47 IST
The U.S. State Department on Sunday announced a raft of visa bans and a new policy of visa restrictions on more than 2,500 Russian military officials and Russian-backed forces in Ukraine, according to a department fact sheet.
The State Department also said it designated eight Russian maritime-related companies and added 69 vessels to a U.S. Treasury Department sanctions list.
