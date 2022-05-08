Militant associate arrested in J&K's Baramulla
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-05-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 23:23 IST
A militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit was arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
The militant associate was arrested in the Frasthar area of Kreeri in the north Kashmir district, the official said.
He said a pistol, along with some ammunition, was recovered from his possession.
A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered against him, the official said.
