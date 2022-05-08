Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot meets Rajasthan Governor, expresses concern over riots in Karauli, Jodhpur

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur and expressed concern over the riots in Jodhpur and Karauli saying that strict action should be taken against the culprits.

Ashok Gehlot meets Rajasthan Governor, expresses concern over riots in Karauli, Jodhpur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur and expressed concern over the riots in Jodhpur and Karauli saying that strict action should be taken against the culprits. While discussing the issues related to the incident, the Governor said that law and security in the state should be ensured at all levels so that such incidents do not recur elsewhere.

According to the official release, during the meeting, the deployment of the Vice-Chancellor in Skill University and Act amendment, skill development of youth were also discussed. The appointments to the posts of Registrar in the universities of the state, preparations related to organizing the National Science Congress in Rajasthan, and many other things were also discussed.

"In an hour-long meeting, both the Governor and the Chief Minister discussed in detail various issues like expansion of higher education in the state, creation of new posts in universities, quick filling of vacancies in nursing education and others," the statement reads. Governor Mishra and the Chief Minister also discussed connecting the youth with the courses of training, skill development, and entrepreneurship in the relevant professions under the Skill University.

Along with this, discussions were also held on issues like streamlining teaching and other activities in newly created universities, filling up of posts there, effective implementation of National Education Policy etc. Governor Mishra expressed the need for continuous work to increase the quality of higher education in the state and also for constitutional awareness under education and stressed upon it to work at all levels in higher education. (ANI)

