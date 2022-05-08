IPL Scoreboard: DC vs CSK

Delhi Capitals Innings: (Target: 209 runs) David Warner lbw b Theekshana 19 Srikar Bharat c Ali b Simarjeet 8 Mitchell Marsh c Gaikwad b Ali 25 Rishabh Pant b Ali 21 Rovman Powell c Dhoni b Choudhary 3 Ripal Patel c Conway b Ali 6 Axar Patel b Choudhary 1 Shardul Thakur c Dhoni b Bravo 24 Kuldeep Yadav c Uthappa b Simarjeet 5 Anrich Nortje not out 1 Khaleel Ahmed b Bravo 0 Extras: (LB-2 W-2) 4 Total: (All out in 17.4 overs) 117 Fall of wickets: 1/16 2/36 3/72 4/75 5/81 6/82 7/85 8/99 9/117 10/117 Bowling: Mukesh Choudhary 3-0-22-2, Simarjeet Singh 4-0-27- 2, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-29-1, Dwayne Bravo 2.4-0-24-2, Moeen Ali 4-0-13-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)