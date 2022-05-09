Left Menu

UN chief 'appalled' at reported school attack

The United Nations and its humanitarian partners in Ukraine will continue supporting those whose lives have been shattered by war. Zaporizhzhia Ukraine More than 170 people have been evacuated from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol after weeks of shelling and fighting as Russia attempts to take over the port city.Thats according to a Sunday statement by Osnat Lubrani, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine.The evacuees have been taken to Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeastern Ukraine.

The United Nations chief says he is "appalled" at the reported attack on a school in the Ukrainian town of Bilohorivka, where many people were apparently seeking shelter from fighting.

A UN spokesman said Sunday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterates that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be spared under international law.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric says: "This war must end, and peace must be established in line with the Charter of the United Nations and international law. The United Nations and its humanitarian partners in Ukraine will continue supporting those whose lives have been shattered by war." ___ Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine): More than 170 people have been evacuated from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol after weeks of shelling and fighting as Russia attempts to take over the port city.

That's according to a Sunday statement by Osnat Lubrani, the United Nation's humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine.

The evacuees have been taken to Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeastern Ukraine. Lubrani says more than 600 people have now been evacuated from the Mariupol area.

The most recent evacuation was the latest effort to rescue people from tunnels beneath the Azovstal steel mine, where Ukrainian fighters are trying to hold off Russian attackers.

The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross have been coordinating the evacuations.

